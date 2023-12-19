Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is above average at 34.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.

The public float for TER is 152.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TER on December 19, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 105.16. However, the company has seen a 8.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Teradyne (TER) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has seen a 8.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.02% gain in the past month and a 7.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.63% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +14.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.97. In addition, Teradyne, Inc. saw 20.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Burns Richard John, who sale 192 shares at the price of $100.10 back on Oct 03. After this action, Burns Richard John now owns 16,733 shares of Teradyne, Inc., valued at $19,219 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne, Inc., sale 2,170 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Robbins Brad is holding 51,579 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Equity return is now at value 21.47, with 15.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.