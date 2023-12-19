Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) is above average at 20.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.

The public float for TME is 695.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TME on December 19, 2023 was 7.82M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has plunged by -1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 8.88, but the company has seen a 4.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TME broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

TME’s Market Performance

TME’s stock has risen by 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.31% and a quarterly rise of 40.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for TME stock, with a simple moving average of 19.80% for the last 200 days.

TME Trading at 13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw 5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.