Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.08.

The public float for TDOC is 164.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% of that float. On December 19, 2023, TDOC’s average trading volume was 5.06M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.58 in relation to previous closing price of 20.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Undeniably, unless some catastrophic black swan event materializes, 2023 will go down as the year of tech stocks to buy. Let’s not even start to argue the point.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has risen by 7.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.57% and a quarterly drop of -1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Teladoc Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.78% for TDOC’s stock, with a -9.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at 13.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +18.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Murthy Mala, who sale 3,004 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Dec 04. After this action, Murthy Mala now owns 49,315 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $56,782 using the latest closing price.

GOREVIC JASON N, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc, sale 2,877 shares at $18.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that GOREVIC JASON N is holding 601,734 shares at $54,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -95.88, with -64.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.