TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 38.85, but the company has seen a 1.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that TC Energy (TRP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.83.

The public float for TRP is 1.04B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for TRP on December 19, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP stock saw an increase of 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.95% and a quarterly increase of 4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for TC Energy Corporation (TRP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for TRP’s stock, with a 2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRP Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.84. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Equity return is now at value 0.05, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.