Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSHA is -0.16.

The public float for TSHA is 115.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.95% of that float. On December 19, 2023, TSHA’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) has decreased by -2.27 when compared to last closing price of 1.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that The world of penny stocks is interesting, offering the promise of significant returns for those willing to dive into this niche market. There aren’t any guarantees that you’ll immediately hit it big as a trader.

TSHA’s Market Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has experienced a -7.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.47% drop in the past month, and a -50.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.98% for TSHA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.73% for TSHA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSHA Trading at -24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7300. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc saw -33.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on Nov 17. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 16,566,667 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, valued at $163,000 using the latest closing price.

Alam Kamran, the Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, sale 33,000 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Alam Kamran is holding 258,042 shares at $76,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Equity return is now at value -746.43, with -139.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.