Target Corp (TGT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGT is 1.11.

The public float for TGT is 460.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGT on December 19, 2023 was 5.06M shares.

TGT) stock’s latest price update

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.47 in relation to previous closing price of 138.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Not every stock is a winner. While every investor knows this truth, many people learn this lesson first-hand as some of their stocks end up with net losses.

TGT’s Market Performance

Target Corp (TGT) has experienced a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.99% rise in the past month, and a 14.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for TGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for TGT’s stock, with a 2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGT Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.18. In addition, Target Corp saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from ZABEL MATTHEW L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $131.33 back on Nov 28. After this action, ZABEL MATTHEW L now owns 16,486 shares of Target Corp, valued at $525,320 using the latest closing price.

HENNINGTON CHRISTINA, the Executive Officer of Target Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $130.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that HENNINGTON CHRISTINA is holding 38,451 shares at $522,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Equity return is now at value 30.87, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Corp (TGT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.