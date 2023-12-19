T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.07 in relation to its previous close of 156.15. However, the company has experienced a -1.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Both AT&T and T-Mobile offer reasons to invest, as each experienced strong customer and revenue growth in the third quarter. AT&T boasts a high dividend yield, but is mired in debt.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.51.

The public float for TMUS is 454.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on December 19, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen a -1.63% decrease in the past week, with a 5.95% rise in the past month, and a 9.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.38. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 11.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from King Deeanne, who sale 8,110 shares at the price of $156.87 back on Dec 15. After this action, King Deeanne now owns 40,375 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $1,272,216 using the latest closing price.

King Deeanne, the EVP & Chief People Officer of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 8,109 shares at $158.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that King Deeanne is holding 48,485 shares at $1,284,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.