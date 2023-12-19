Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has surged by 1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 37.12, but the company has seen a 5.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-01 that While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has drawn criticism from inside the bank and elsewhere for retreating from its consumer banking business, Odeon Capital banking analyst Richard Bove said the marquee investment bank may be better off without it.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYF is 1.67.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SYF is 410.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYF on December 19, 2023 was 4.39M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

The stock of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a 5.92% increase in the past week, with a 29.89% rise in the past month, and a 16.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for SYF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.52% for SYF stock, with a simple moving average of 19.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYF Trading at 22.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.46. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Juel Carol, who sale 5,173 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Juel Carol now owns 63,853 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $196,574 using the latest closing price.

Schaller Bart, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,644 shares at $37.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Schaller Bart is holding 60,266 shares at $174,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Equity return is now at value 17.74, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.