Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) is above average at 6.86x. The 36-month beta value for SU is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for SU is 1.29B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of SU on December 19, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has increased by 1.75 when compared to last closing price of 30.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Suncor Energy is a strong performer in the oil and gas industry, generating substantial free cash flows and maintaining a balanced capital allocation approach. Despite a decline in revenue in 2023, Suncor is expected to benefit from industry tailwinds, which I describe in my analysis. My valuation simulation suggests the stock is 30% undervalued.

SU’s Market Performance

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has experienced a 3.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.87% drop in the past month, and a -9.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for SU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.14% for the last 200 days.

SU Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.81. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw -0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.