Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jacob Goldberger – Director, Investor Relations and FP&A Tee Green – Executive Chairman Ben Stilwill – Chief Executive Officer B.J. Reeves – CFO Conference Call Participants Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Streamline Health Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: STRM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STRM is 1.27.

The public float for STRM is 43.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STRM on December 19, 2023 was 331.08K shares.

STRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has seen a 13.46% increase in the past week, with a 14.19% rise in the past month, and a -59.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.49% for STRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.66% for STRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STRM Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.68%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3127. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc saw -77.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Equity return is now at value -72.37, with -37.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc (STRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.