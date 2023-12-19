Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) has increased by 2.32 when compared to last closing price of 11.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Here is how Sprinklr (CXM) and Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Right Now?

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The public float for CXM is 111.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXM on December 19, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

CXM’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has seen a 3.14% increase in the past week, with a -22.95% drop in the past month, and a -22.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for CXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.77% for CXM’s stock, with a -14.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXM Trading at -18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -23.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw 40.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Sarin Manish, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Dec 06. After this action, Sarin Manish now owns 723,411 shares of Sprinklr Inc, valued at $340,200 using the latest closing price.

Adams Diane, the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of Sprinklr Inc, sale 50,124 shares at $16.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Adams Diane is holding 273,546 shares at $802,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Equity return is now at value 5.03, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.