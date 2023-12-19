Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77.

The public float for SPR is 114.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPR on December 19, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SPR) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.01relation to previous closing price of 29.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that The aerospace sector has been red hot in 2023. While it was an epicenter sector during the pandemic, positive normalization has finally come to fruition as the travel boom sent airlines into hyperdrive, looking to grow and modernize their fleets.

SPR’s Market Performance

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has experienced a 4.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.62% rise in the past month, and a 92.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for SPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.22% for SPR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $28 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPR Trading at 24.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +20.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.60. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw 0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Equity return is now at value -543.53, with -14.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.