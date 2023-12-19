Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) has gone down by -3.09% for the week, with a -54.15% drop in the past month and a -58.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.09% for SOND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.82% for SOND’s stock, with a -71.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SOND) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

The public float for SOND is 8.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.51% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SOND was 67.21K shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SOND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.17 compared to its previous closing price of 2.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ellie Ducommun – Senior Director of Strategic Finance and IR Francis Davidson – Co-Founder and CEO Dom Bourgault – CFO Conference Call Participants Nick Jones – JMP Securities Jed Kelly – Oppenheimer Operator Good day and welcome to the Sonder’s Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -53.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -48.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc saw -88.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Bowen Adam, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.89 back on Dec 06. After this action, Bowen Adam now owns 30,000 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc, valued at $28,900 using the latest closing price.

BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc, purchase 18,180 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL is holding 234,180 shares at $8,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Equity return is now at value -1428.54, with -16.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.