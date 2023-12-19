Slam Corp. (SLAMW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLAMW is 0.88.

The public float for SLAMW is 19.86M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLAMW on December 19, 2023 was 21.67K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SLAMW) stock’s latest price update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ: SLAMW)’s stock price has soared by 83.08 in relation to previous closing price of 0.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 82.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLAMW’s Market Performance

Slam Corp. (SLAMW) has experienced a 82.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month, and a -34.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.73% for SLAMW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.90% for SLAMW’s stock, with a -14.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLAMW Trading at -18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares sank -1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAMW rose by +82.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1072. In addition, Slam Corp. saw 35.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Slam Corp. (SLAMW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.