SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SSNT is at 1.65.

The public float for SSNT is 3.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume for SSNT on December 19, 2023 was 830.87K shares.

SSNT) stock’s latest price update

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.91 compared to its previous closing price of 8.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT ) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday after the company’s shares underwent a massive rally yesterday. That rally came about after SilverSun Technologies announced plans to spin off parts of its business.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has experienced a -10.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 171.23% rise in the past month, and a 199.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.81% for SSNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.83% for SSNT’s stock, with a 174.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 107.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.21%, as shares surge +177.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +185.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT fell by -10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +193.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc saw 245.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from Schachtel John D., who sale 7,981 shares at the price of $9.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, Schachtel John D. now owns 144 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc, valued at $72,148 using the latest closing price.

MACALUSO JOSEPH P, the Chief Financial Officer of SilverSun Technologies Inc, sale 7,444 shares at $9.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MACALUSO JOSEPH P is holding 0 shares at $73,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -7.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.