Should You Invest in SNDL Inc (SNDL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SNDL is at 3.38.

The public float for SNDL is 258.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume for SNDL on December 19, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

SNDL) stock’s latest price update

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has seen a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that SNDL’s stock lost a lot of its value over the past couple of years. The company also invested a huge amount of its cash in new business units.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL’s stock has fallen by -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly drop of -27.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for SNDL Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for SNDL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SNDL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for SNDL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNDL Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4648. In addition, SNDL Inc saw -32.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Equity return is now at value -15.51, with -12.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SNDL Inc (SNDL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.