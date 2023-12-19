Should You Invest in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Now?

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.80.

The public float for RIO is 1.25B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume for RIO on December 19, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

RIO) stock’s latest price update

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 72.45. However, the company has seen a 5.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that These top-rated Zacks stocks are standing out as they appear to be poised for more upside while offering dividend yields over 5% as well.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO’s stock has risen by 5.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.66% and a quarterly rise of 11.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Rio Tinto plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.37% for RIO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.16% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.01. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.