Should You Invest in PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Now?

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PBF is at 1.73.

The public float for PBF is 107.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.06% of that float. The average trading volume for PBF on December 19, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

PBF) stock’s latest price update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF)’s stock price has increased by 3.69 compared to its previous closing price of 42.79. However, the company has seen a 7.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Energy stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 this year due to investor bets on lower inflation and rate cuts. PBF Energy, a major independent petroleum refiner, is an under-the-radar gem with strong fundamentals and an attractive valuation. PBF has a diverse product range, strategic refinery locations, and promising growth potential, along with initiatives in renewable diesel and hydrogen production.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF’s stock has risen by 7.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.05% and a quarterly drop of -16.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for PBF Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for PBF stock, with a simple moving average of 1.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBF Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.38. In addition, PBF Energy Inc saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Fedena James E., who sale 63,688 shares at the price of $55.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Fedena James E. now owns 80,859 shares of PBF Energy Inc, valued at $3,508,725 using the latest closing price.

O Connor Thomas L, the Senior Vice President of PBF Energy Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that O Connor Thomas L is holding 117,503 shares at $2,758,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Equity return is now at value 51.69, with 20.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PBF Energy Inc (PBF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.