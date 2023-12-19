Should You Invest in HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HCP is at 1.29.

The public float for HCP is 106.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume for HCP on December 19, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HCP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has decreased by -3.41 when compared to last closing price of 22.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that HashiCorp’s multi-cloud and open-source automation tools give it an edge in the competitive cloud computing market. The company’s cloud-agnostic approach allows seamless integration with multiple cloud platforms, helping customers avoid vendor lock-in. HashiCorp’s financials are improving, with steady revenue growth and improved profitability, showcasing its ability to thrive in the market.

HCP’s Market Performance

HCP’s stock has risen by 3.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.54% and a quarterly drop of -10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for HashiCorp Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.38% for HCP stock, with a simple moving average of -16.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $27 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCP Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.27. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Holmes Marc, who sale 13,916 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Dec 11. After this action, Holmes Marc now owns 6,158 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $295,684 using the latest closing price.

McJannet David, the CEO & Chairman of HashiCorp Inc, sale 200,000 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that McJannet David is holding 176,165 shares at $5,002,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Equity return is now at value -17.37, with -13.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.