Should You Invest in Dropbox Inc (DBX) Now?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.83.

The public float for DBX is 254.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.63% of that float. The average trading volume for DBX on December 19, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has surged by 1.08 when compared to previous closing price of 29.62, but the company has seen a 7.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that The technology sector is soaring as a leading market performer this year. Notably, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) is up an astounding 52%.

DBX’s Market Performance

Dropbox Inc (DBX) has experienced a 7.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.15% rise in the past month, and a 12.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBX Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.37. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw 33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $28.07 back on Nov 30. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 456,761 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $84,217 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 7,088 shares at $26.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 274,678 shares at $188,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.