Should You Invest in Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 2.17.

The public float for CPG is 533.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CPG on December 19, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.88relation to previous closing price of 6.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Crescent Point Energy management completed the Hammerhead acquisition to improve company finances and grow more cheaply than organic growth. The value of 2P reserves comes for free. Crescent Point Energy faced financial stress due to debt and drop in cash flow when oil prices dropped back in 2015. It’s now a far better company. Management is prioritizing debt payment and making accretive acquisitions like the Hammerhead acquisition to improve the company’s financial situation and future prospects.

CPG’s Market Performance

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has seen a 3.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.59% gain in the past month and a -16.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for CPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for CPG’s stock, with a -6.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPG Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp saw -3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Equity return is now at value 1.08, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.