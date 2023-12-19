Should You Invest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.09.

The public float for CTSH is 500.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for CTSH on December 19, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CTSH) stock’s latest price update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.35 in relation to its previous close of 76.17. However, the company has experienced a 5.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Cognizant (CTSH) acquires Thirdera for enhanced AI-driven solutions and boosts ServiceNow strength.

CTSH’s Market Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has experienced a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.84% rise in the past month, and a 8.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for CTSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.53% for CTSH’s stock, with a 15.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.57. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. saw 32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Equity return is now at value 16.82, with 11.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.