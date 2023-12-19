Should You Invest in Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) Now?

AZUL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for AZUL on December 19, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.85 in relation to its previous close of 9.84. However, the company has experienced a 7.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Azul’s third-quarter 2023 revenues benefit from buoyant travel demand.

AZUL’s Market Performance

Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has experienced a 7.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month, and a 10.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for AZUL’s stock, with a 12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw 67.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.