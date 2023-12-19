Should You Invest in Allbirds Inc (BIRD) Now?

The public float for BIRD is 94.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.69% of that float. The average trading volume for BIRD on December 19, 2023 was 949.23K shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has increased by 7.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a 11.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allbirds, Inc.(NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 5, 2023, including a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. EST. The event will be webcast and archived on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD’s stock has risen by 11.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.37% and a quarterly drop of -9.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.40% for Allbirds Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.99% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIRD Trading at 20.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0267. In addition, Allbirds Inc saw -53.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Vernachio Joseph, who sale 17,341 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Dec 04. After this action, Vernachio Joseph now owns 345,675 shares of Allbirds Inc, valued at $18,173 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Ann, the Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Mitchell Ann is holding 844,101 shares at $6,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Equity return is now at value -42.39, with -30.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.