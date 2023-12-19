Should You Invest in Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACI is at 0.52.

The public float for ACI is 330.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume for ACI on December 19, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.75 in relation to its previous close of 22.66. However, the company has experienced a 2.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-12-12 that A group of congressional Democrats wrote to the FTC calling for the agency to block the pending merger between Albertsons and Kroger over antitrust concerns.

ACI’s Market Performance

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has experienced a 2.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.87% rise in the past month, and a -2.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for ACI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for ACI’s stock, with a 6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACI Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.89. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Larson Robert Bruce, who sale 32,544 shares at the price of $20.95 back on Apr 27. After this action, Larson Robert Bruce now owns 50,241 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc, valued at $681,797 using the latest closing price.

Gajial Omer, the EVP, Pharmacy & Health of Albertsons Companies Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $21.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Gajial Omer is holding 25,140 shares at $757,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Equity return is now at value 41.51, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.