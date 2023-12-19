Should You Invest in Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Now?

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ABNB is at 1.26.

The public float for ABNB is 412.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ABNB on December 19, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has increased by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 146.60. However, the company has seen a 3.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-18 that “Airbnb (ABNB) marks its 1-year anniversary of Airbnb Friendly Apartments- a program that offers apartment seekers—who are looking for extra income— the opportunity to find places to live that allow for airbnb hosting, part-time. Jesse Stein, Airbnb Global Head of Real Estate joins Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith and Dani Romero to weigh in on the rental market and how this offer contributes to competition in the market.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB’s stock has risen by 3.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.80% and a quarterly rise of 3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Airbnb Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.64% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 16.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $100 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.54. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 72.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 166,667 shares at the price of $142.29 back on Dec 13. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 166,688 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $23,714,703 using the latest closing price.

Chesky Brian, the CEO and Chairman of Airbnb Inc, sale 232,569 shares at $140.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Chesky Brian is holding 15,638,987 shares at $32,571,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Equity return is now at value 74.47, with 29.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.