Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 15.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Shoals Technologies (SHLS) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHLS is 1.88.

The public float for SHLS is 163.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on December 19, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stock saw an increase of 12.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.61% and a quarterly increase of -23.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.36% for SHLS’s stock, with a -23.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $18 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Bardos Dominic, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $14.24 back on Dec 05. After this action, Bardos Dominic now owns 66,925 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $59,808 using the latest closing price.

Peetz Mehgan, the General Counsel of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sale 3,310 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Peetz Mehgan is holding 78,075 shares at $47,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Equity return is now at value 49.36, with 19.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.