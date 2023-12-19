Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK)’s stock price has dropped by -16.64 in relation to previous closing price of 6.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 163.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK ) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced results from an ongoing Phase 1a/b trial. These clinical trials cover the use of SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine in HR-MDS and TP53m Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients.

Is It Worth Investing in Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87.

The public float for STTK is 36.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STTK on December 19, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

STTK’s Market Performance

STTK stock saw an increase of 163.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 166.18% and a quarterly increase of 196.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.62% for Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 98.02% for STTK’s stock, with a 120.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STTK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for STTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STTK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on August 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STTK Trading at 157.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.39%, as shares surge +149.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +267.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK rose by +163.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc saw 139.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Equity return is now at value -60.87, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.