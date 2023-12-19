Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) has jumped by 21.63 compared to previous close of 4.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Does Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SERA is 0.98.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SERA is 12.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On December 19, 2023, SERA’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

SERA’s Market Performance

The stock of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) has seen a 37.96% increase in the past week, with a 234.83% rise in the past month, and a 231.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.73% for SERA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 92.79% for SERA’s stock, with a 108.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SERA Trading at 154.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.35%, as shares surge +240.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +167.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA rose by +37.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc saw 373.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Jackson Benjamin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Dec 07. After this action, Jackson Benjamin now owns 157,700 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc, valued at $52,200 using the latest closing price.

Boniface John J., the Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Boniface John J. is holding 194,454 shares at $24,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -36.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.