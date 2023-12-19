Sempra (SRE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for SRE is 628.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SRE was 3.50M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SRE) stock’s latest price update

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 75.22. However, the company has seen a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that At a cursory glance, the concept of dividend stocks – particularly in the boring utilities space – seems overly cautious. After all, several risk-on asset classes, including technology-focused securities and cryptocurrencies have soared over the past several weeks.

SRE’s Market Performance

Sempra (SRE) has seen a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.62% gain in the past month and a 1.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for SRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.57. In addition, Sempra saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Equity return is now at value 10.04, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sempra (SRE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.