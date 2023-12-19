Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for SECO is 5.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SECO was 3.42M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has soared by 24.47 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 56.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO ) stock is experiencing a massive rally on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese shopping company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain why SECO stock is up today.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SECO’s Market Performance

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has seen a 56.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.98% gain in the past month and a 72.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.29% for SECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.42% for SECO’s stock, with a -16.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SECO Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares surge +16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +63.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4821. In addition, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR saw -68.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.