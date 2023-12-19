Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has decreased by -1.47 when compared to last closing price of 12.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Sally Beauty (SBH) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.42.

The public float for SBH is 105.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.37% of that float. The average trading volume for SBH on December 19, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH’s stock has seen a 13.84% increase for the week, with a 47.57% rise in the past month and a 48.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.93% for SBH stock, with a simple moving average of 12.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SBH Trading at 39.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +36.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Paulonis Denise, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.29 back on Dec 12. After this action, Paulonis Denise now owns 170,826 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, valued at $45,160 using the latest closing price.

Spinks Mark Gregory, the of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, sale 35,456 shares at $17.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Spinks Mark Gregory is holding 38,313 shares at $609,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 46.01, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.