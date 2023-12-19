Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROIV is 1.34.

The public float for ROIV is 546.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIV on December 19, 2023 was 6.62M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 11.16. However, the company has seen a 9.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-27 that Roivant Sciences stock moved lower on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company announced that its lupus therapeutic oral brepocitinib failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 study. The company said it plans to continue progressing the drug in other indications outside of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) given its favorable safety and tolerability profile, six other positive Phase 2 studies, and the active arm performance of this study.

ROIV’s Market Performance

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has experienced a 9.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.95% rise in the past month, and a 1.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.43% for ROIV’s stock, with a 12.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $14 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw 36.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 153,027 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Oct 05. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 595,397 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,547,103 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd, sale 606,221 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 595,397 shares at $6,213,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -103.96, with -51.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.