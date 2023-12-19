Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Stock Sees a1.89 Increase

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has gone up by 32.33% for the week, with a 56.77% rise in the past month and a 52.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.28% for RKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.82% for RKT stock, with a simple moving average of 53.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RKT is also noteworthy at 2.38.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RKT is 117.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.39% of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on December 19, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) has increased by 1.89 when compared to last closing price of 13.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 32.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-16 that Varun Krishna, Rocket Companies CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss mortgage demand, mortgage rate trends, the state of the housing market, impact of A.I., and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RKT Trading at 58.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +55.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +32.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from MARINER JONATHAN D, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Aug 24. After this action, MARINER JONATHAN D now owns 55,250 shares of Rocket Companies Inc, valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $6.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 571,502 shares at $13,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Equity return is now at value -3.85, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.