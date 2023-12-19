ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, RETO stock has gone down by -11.15%, with a monthly decline of -35.48% and a quarterly plunge of -27.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.50% for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.93% for RETO’s stock, with a -78.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for RETO is at 1.40.

The public float for RETO is 28.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for RETO on December 19, 2023 was 156.41K shares.

RETO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) has dropped by -11.56 compared to previous close of 0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-14 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

RETO Trading at -36.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares sank -35.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO fell by -11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5440. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc saw -90.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Equity return is now at value -164.45, with -53.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.