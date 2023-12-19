Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The public float for RXRX is 151.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.66% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RXRX was 3.88M shares.

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) has decreased by -2.58 when compared to last closing price of 9.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Cathie Wood’s focus on disruptive technologies could be a winning strategy over the long term. Ginkgo Bioworks and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are two of her more intriguing holdings in the biotech industry.

RXRX’s Market Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has seen a 25.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.68% gain in the past month and a 11.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.22% for RXRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 43.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +34.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Dar Zavain, who sale 20,141 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Dar Zavain now owns 53,823 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $181,269 using the latest closing price.

Secora Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $7.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Secora Michael is holding 956,014 shares at $189,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Equity return is now at value -70.84, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.