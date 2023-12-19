Real-Time Update: Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has seen a -11.37% decrease in the past week, with a 199.23% gain in the past month, and a 78.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 36.75% for VVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for VVOS’s stock, with a 36.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVOS is 8.48.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for VVOS is 1.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVOS on December 19, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

VVOS) stock’s latest price update

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 26.06 compared to its previous closing price of 9.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-11 that Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announced that it will be hosting a women-led airway health-focused event at the Vivos Institute in Denver, Colorado, on February 1 and 2, 2024. The company said the event, “Empowering Women to Champion Airway,” will bring together prominent women in the medical and dental fields to drive collaboration around airway health.

VVOS Trading at 41.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.26%, as shares surge +187.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Equity return is now at value -311.34, with -107.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.