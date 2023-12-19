Real-Time Update: Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen a -2.91% decrease in the past week, with a 32.74% gain in the past month, and a -52.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.60% for SKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.95% for SKIN’s stock, with a -60.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKIN is 0.85.

The public float for SKIN is 85.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKIN on December 19, 2023 was 5.76M shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.01 compared to its previous closing price of 2.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-01 that Exploring the world of penny stocks offers exciting investment opportunities, but it requires astute strategies to identify real winners. In this update, we delve into essential techniques for finding penny stocks to buy and a list of cheap stocks to watch today.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -17.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +26.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Beauty Health Company saw -67.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKIN starting from Miller Brian Christopher, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Aug 17. After this action, Miller Brian Christopher now owns 91,450 shares of Beauty Health Company, valued at $348,600 using the latest closing price.

CAPELLAS MICHAEL D, the Director of Beauty Health Company, purchase 30,000 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CAPELLAS MICHAEL D is holding 197,612 shares at $180,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Equity return is now at value -51.13, with -8.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.