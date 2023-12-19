R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCM is 0.72.

The public float for RCM is 192.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCM on December 19, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

RCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) has plunged by -3.15 when compared to previous closing price of 10.46, but the company has seen a -0.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming conferences:

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM’s stock has fallen by -0.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.80% and a quarterly drop of -36.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for RCM’s stock, with a -32.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCM Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw -7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from HENNEMAN JOHN B III, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $17.17 back on Aug 08. After this action, HENNEMAN JOHN B III now owns 72,114 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $858,650 using the latest closing price.

Evans Richard B. Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer of R1 RCM Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $16.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Evans Richard B. Jr. is holding 124,007 shares at $286,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Equity return is now at value -1.26, with -0.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.