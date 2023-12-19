Qurate Retail Inc’s (QRTEA) Stock: A 6.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has gone up by 1.70% for the week, with a 37.81% rise in the past month and a 50.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.18% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.52% for QRTEA’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is 2.60.

The public float for QRTEA is 348.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEA on December 19, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA)’s stock price has plunge by -4.52relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that QRTEP (QRTEA 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares) are misunderstood securities within the Qurate structure. The collateral currently at Q more than covers the current market price. Q has plenty of outs to move more assets to the box, thus greatly increasing potential recovery value.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at 37.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +44.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8673. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -44.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Nov 27. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 20,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $17,852 using the latest closing price.

ROMRELL LARRY E, the Director of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 1,204 shares at $28.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ROMRELL LARRY E is holding 0 shares at $34,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Equity return is now at value 18.67, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.