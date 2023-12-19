QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.12 in comparison to its previous close of 1.68, however, the company has experienced a -17.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ: QSG ) just reported results for the first quarter of 2024. QuantaSing Group reported earnings per share of 7 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) is above average at 25.55x,

The public float for QSG is 38.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QSG on December 19, 2023 was 59.08K shares.

QSG’s Market Performance

The stock of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has seen a -17.78% decrease in the past week, with a -20.09% drop in the past month, and a -67.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.34% for QSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.82% for QSG’s stock, with a -74.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSG stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSG in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSG Trading at -18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.05%, as shares sank -17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG fell by -17.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0325. In addition, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR saw -85.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Equity return is now at value 126.73, with 5.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.