PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCTTW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTTW)’s stock price has dropped by -42.07 in relation to previous closing price of 1.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -44.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTTW) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.12.

The public float for PCTTW is 88.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of PCTTW was 13.60K shares.

PCTTW’s Market Performance

PCTTW stock saw a decrease of -44.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.78% for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCTTW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.52% for PCTTW’s stock, with a -70.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCTTW Trading at -44.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.02%, as shares sank -42.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTTW fell by -44.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4060. In addition, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. saw -70.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCTTW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.