Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRSR is -0.07.

The public float for PRSR is 2.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On December 19, 2023, PRSR’s average trading volume was 23.83K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PRSR) stock’s latest price update

Prospector Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PRSR)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.04 in comparison to its previous close of 3.99, however, the company has experienced a 1.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRSR’s Market Performance

Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR) has experienced a 1.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month, and a -13.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for PRSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.62% for PRSR’s stock, with a -10.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRSR Trading at -11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.15%, as shares sank -57.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRSR fell by -49.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Prospector Capital Corp saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRSR

Equity return is now at value -0.41, with -0.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.