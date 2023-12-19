Prologis Inc (PLD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Prologis Inc (PLD) has seen a 8.75% increase in the past week, with a 20.32% gain in the past month, and a 9.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for PLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.11% for PLD stock, with a simple moving average of 11.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Right Now?

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLD is 1.05.

The public float for PLD is 919.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLD on December 19, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

PLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) has plunged by -1.18 when compared to previous closing price of 134.26, but the company has seen a 8.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Canadian REITs have not participated in the recent REIT rally, potentially leading to potential opportunistic cheapness. Canadian REITs are significantly cheaper than U.S. REITs, with lower cashflow multiples and greater discounts to net asset value. However, higher leverage and smaller market caps make them riskier as well.

PLD Trading at 20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.48. In addition, Prologis Inc saw 17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from FOTIADES GEORGE L, who sale 10,711 shares at the price of $123.98 back on Aug 01. After this action, FOTIADES GEORGE L now owns 0 shares of Prologis Inc, valued at $1,327,908 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Equity return is now at value 6.78, with 3.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prologis Inc (PLD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.