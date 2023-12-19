Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for DTIL is 96.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTIL on December 19, 2023 was 873.22K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DTIL) stock’s latest price update

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL)’s stock price has dropped by -11.62 in relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced that the company will present at Hep-DART 2023 in an industry session and host a poster presentation on December 5, 2023, in Los Cabos, Mexico. Presentation Details: Title: Precision Biosciences’ PBGENE.

DTIL’s Market Performance

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) has experienced a -9.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.85% drop in the past month, and a -16.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.96% for DTIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.06% for DTIL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTIL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DTIL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DTIL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DTIL Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTIL fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3963. In addition, Precision Biosciences Inc saw -70.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTIL starting from Amoroso Michael, who sale 125,025 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Nov 03. After this action, Amoroso Michael now owns 227,103 shares of Precision Biosciences Inc, valued at $50,010 using the latest closing price.

Scimeca Dario, the General Counsel and Secretary of Precision Biosciences Inc, sale 16,023 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Scimeca Dario is holding 112,970 shares at $6,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTIL

Equity return is now at value -136.72, with -35.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.