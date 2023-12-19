PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ashley DeSimone – ICR Ben Kohn – CEO Marc Crossman – CFO and COO Conference Call Participants Jason Tilchen – Canaccord Genuity Greg Pendy – Chardan Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to PLBY Group’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting today’s call are Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Crossman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PLBY is also noteworthy at 2.37.

The public float for PLBY is 48.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.61% of that float. The average trading volume of PLBY on December 19, 2023 was 612.12K shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

The stock of PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has seen a 9.33% increase in the past week, with a 59.14% rise in the past month, and a -31.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.20% for PLBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.83% for PLBY’s stock, with a -47.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLBY Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares surge +52.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6191. In addition, PLBY Group Inc saw -74.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Kohn Bernhard L III, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Nov 14. After this action, Kohn Bernhard L III now owns 75,361 shares of PLBY Group Inc, valued at $23,450 using the latest closing price.

Beuting Florus, the Former CAO & Treasurer of PLBY Group Inc, sale 1,059 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Beuting Florus is holding 47,939 shares at $755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Equity return is now at value -210.81, with -42.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.