Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) has jumped by 2.16 compared to previous close of 15.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) is 19.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is 1.52.

The public float for PAGP is 191.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On December 19, 2023, PAGP’s average trading volume was 2.42M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has seen a 2.16% increase in the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a -3.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for PAGP’s stock, with a 5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGP Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Plains GP Holdings LP saw 25.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 62,000 shares at the price of $16.24 back on Sep 28. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 318,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings LP, valued at $1,006,694 using the latest closing price.

Chiang Willie CW, the Chairman & CEO of Plains GP Holdings LP, purchase 75,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chiang Willie CW is holding 256,704 shares at $993,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.