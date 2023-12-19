Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Showcases 6.08% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a 3.87% increase in the past week, with a 15.65% gain in the past month, and a 9.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.08% for PSX’s stock, with a 22.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is 7.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSX is 1.37.

The public float for PSX is 438.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On December 19, 2023, PSX’s average trading volume was 3.17M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has soared by 1.10 in relation to previous closing price of 129.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that No matter how rapidly nations and companies push for carbon-neutral and alternative fuel initiatives, oil and gas stocks have a spot in investor portfolios. Current outlooks project higher oil pricing through 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.52. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Mitchell Kevin J, who sale 31,700 shares at the price of $130.21 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mitchell Kevin J now owns 103,351 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $4,127,784 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Timothy D., the Executive Vice President of Phillips 66, sale 12,970 shares at $124.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Roberts Timothy D. is holding 80,009 shares at $1,613,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 9.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phillips 66 (PSX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.