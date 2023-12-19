PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PENN is 2.18.

The public float for PENN is 149.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PENN on December 19, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.80 in comparison to its previous close of 25.75, however, the company has experienced a -1.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that November witnessed robust job growth in the US economy, as employers added 199,000 jobs. This surge surpassed the expected 180,000 net job gains, dropping the unemployment rate from 3.9% to 3.7%.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has seen a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.50% gain in the past month and a 5.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for PENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for PENN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PENN Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.19. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw -15.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from SCACCETTI JANE, who purchase 4,400 shares at the price of $22.83 back on Nov 06. After this action, SCACCETTI JANE now owns 63,414 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $100,452 using the latest closing price.

Hendrix Felicia, the EVP and CFO of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchase 11,162 shares at $22.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hendrix Felicia is holding 27,975 shares at $250,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Equity return is now at value -3.13, with -0.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.