Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.28 in relation to its previous close of 14.45. However, the company has experienced a 9.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Pebblebrook (PEB) witnesses strong performance in its urban portfolio, which came in at the higher end of expectations, aiding the operating results for October. However, resort rates moderate.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84.

The public float for PEB is 118.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.19% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of PEB was 1.90M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB’s stock has seen a 9.56% increase for the week, with a 18.33% rise in the past month and a 3.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.26% for PEB’s stock, with a 7.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEB Trading at 14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $261,700 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 13,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 9,000 shares at $214,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Equity return is now at value -2.55, with -1.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.